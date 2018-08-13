 
South Africa 13.8.2018 04:13 pm

Northern Cape pair in dock over abalone worth R1.8m

ANA

The pair were remanded in custody until their next appearance on August 20.

Two men, aged between 40 and 42, appeared in the Calvinia Magistrate’s Court today for illegal possession of abalone valued at approximately R1.8 million, South Africa’s Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (better known as the Hawks) in the Northern Cape said.

Spokesperson Nomthandazo Mnisi said Mohamed Omar Abdi and Sakariya Ali Abdi were arrested on Friday at Calvinia during a search and seizure operation undertaken by Calvinia Vispol.

– African News Agency (ANA)

