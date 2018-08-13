Domestic worker allegedly makes off with more than R100k in Lenasia robbery

Lenasia police have advised the community to have domestic workers screened before hiring them. This comes after the apparent increase in the number of robberies where domestic workers are involved.

In the most recent incident, a woman from Lesotho allegedly robbed a residence where she had been employed, reports Rising Sun Lenasia.

According to Lenasia SAPS spokesperson Captain Hector Netshivhodza, the woman allowed three men to enter her place of employment on Agapanthus Street in Extension 2.

The men tied up the owner before ransacking the house. The men and the domestic worker then fled the scene, taking with them a large amount of money, jewellery and cellphones.

“During investigations the women was traced to her country of residence in Lesotho,” Netshivhodza said.

