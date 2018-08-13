 
South Africa 13.8.2018 03:28 pm

Domestic worker allegedly makes off with more than R100k in Lenasia robbery

Rebecca Mogalagadi
File image

SAPS has once again urged the community to screen domestic workers before hiring them.

Lenasia police have advised the community to have domestic workers screened before hiring them. This comes after the apparent increase in the number of robberies where domestic workers are involved.

In the most recent incident, a woman from Lesotho allegedly robbed a residence where she had been employed, reports Rising Sun Lenasia.

ALSO READ: Domestic worker offered cash for baby in Rosebank

According to Lenasia SAPS spokesperson Captain Hector Netshivhodza, the woman allowed three men to enter her place of employment on Agapanthus Street in Extension 2.

The men tied up the owner before ransacking the house. The men and the domestic worker then fled the scene, taking with them a large amount of money, jewellery and cellphones.

“During investigations the women was traced to her country of residence in Lesotho,” Netshivhodza said.

