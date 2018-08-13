 
South Africa 13.8.2018 12:43 pm

Rape trial of Parktown Boys former coach to begin on Tuesday

Parktown Boys High School. Picture: Twitter

The 22-year-old coach was seen on CCTV touching a learner inappropriately.

The case against a former Parktown Boys high school polo coach accused of sexually assaulting and raping young boys was postponed on Monday by the Palm Ridge High Court for further consultation.

“By agreement, we request a postponement to tomorrow for further consultation,” state prosecutor Arveena Persad told the court.

The 22-year-old coach was seen on CCTV touching a learner inappropriately and making his way into one of the dorm rooms at the school’s boarding facility.

He resigned when allegations of sexual assault and rape were levelled against him, and is out on R3 000 bail. The coach is facing numerous charges that include rape, sexual assault and child abuse.

Parents of some of the alleged victims were present in court for his brief appearance. The trial is expected to begin on Tuesday.

