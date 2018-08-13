Govt looking to expropriate seven West Rand properties – AfriForum

Lobby group AfriForum claims it has obtained a list of 190 properties that are earmarked by government for expropriation without compensation, reports the Roodepoort Record.

This comes after the ANC’s announcement earlier in the week that the party had identified 139 farms for this purpose. The list, however, allegedly shows 190 properties. The list of farms was kept confidential, however, and neither the party nor government was willing to make the list public.

AfriForum CEO Ernst Roets expressed his concerns over the list, fearing that many of the property owners were unaware they were on the list.

The seven West Rand properties that are allegedly earmarked for expropriation are Zwartkop, Golden Valley, Vogelstruisfontein, Tweefontein, Elandsfontein, Witstinkhoutboom and Witstinkhoutboom Project.

