 
menu
South Africa 13.8.2018 11:19 am

Govt looking to expropriate seven West Rand properties – AfriForum

Riaan van Zyl
Photo: Pixabay. For illustrative purposes.

Photo: Pixabay. For illustrative purposes.

Despite government insisting on keeping the list confidential, AfriForum alleges they know what properties are earmarked for expropriation without compensation.

Lobby group AfriForum claims it has obtained a list of 190 properties that are earmarked by government for expropriation without compensation, reports the Roodepoort Record.

This comes after the ANC’s announcement earlier in the week that the party had identified 139 farms for this purpose. The list, however, allegedly shows 190 properties. The list of farms was kept confidential, however, and neither the party nor government was willing to make the list public.

ALSO READ: Which land is most likely to be expropriated first?

AfriForum CEO Ernst Roets expressed his concerns over the list, fearing that many of the property owners were unaware they were on the list.

The seven West Rand properties that are allegedly earmarked for expropriation are Zwartkop, Golden Valley, Vogelstruisfontein, Tweefontein, Elandsfontein, Witstinkhoutboom and Witstinkhoutboom Project.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android

Related Stories
The Zuma disaster: What took you so long, Trevor? 22.5.2018
Expropriation without compensation a ‘terrible solution’ to exclusion, poverty – Maimane 1.5.2018
Mantashe says land reform not about ‘driving white people to the sea’ 5.4.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.