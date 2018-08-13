Numsa adds voice to ‘Free Lula’ campaign for jailed former Brazilian leader

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa has renewed its call for Brazil to free jailed former president Lula da Silva, who was convicted of corruption and money laundering.

Numsa has long voiced its support for the leftist leader, saying he was the victim of a political witch-hunt designed to undermine his legacy.

The union added its voice to the “Free Lula” campaign at the weekend, posting on its Twitter account that it would defend the Brazilian politician.

“His socialist policies transformed the lives of millions of working-class Brazilians, helping them to escape poverty,” it said.

Some Twitter users suggested the union should rather focus on the plight of workers back home.

“You will defend Lula? How? You’ll organise legal opinion? You’ll fly to Brazil? You’ll fly protest there?” wondered Siboniso Matsebula on the social media platform.

“What will you do exactly? Of all the local issues that need your intervention – Lula is one of them? Does he even know you exist? You people are playing. Honestly.”

