 
menu
South Africa 13.8.2018 09:39 am

Gautrain workers to decide on latest wage offer

ANA
Security personnel keep guard as Gautrain workers protest at the Midrand depot Gauteng Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA)

Security personnel keep guard as Gautrain workers protest at the Midrand depot Gauteng Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA)

The workers are demanding a 10% basic salary hike and a R20k-a-year unconditional bonus per employee.

Workers union would on Monday present new wage proposals to their members in order to obtain a mandate and end the two-week strike at Gautrain following a marathon meeting with Bombela Operating Company.

More than 90% of Gautrain workers downed tools on July 30, demanding a 10% basic salary hike, R1 600 a month housing allowance, R20 000-a-year unconditional bonus per employee, an increase in night work transport subsidy of R64 per nightshift and 50% medical aid contribution.

As a result, the Gautrain had to reduce train service during off-peak hours and on weekends, as well as its bus service.

In the meeting on Sunday, the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA), which was roped in to mediate the talks, tabled a new offer to the United National Transport Union (Untu). If workers accept the offer at a mass meeting on Monday morning, the strike would end.

Untu, together with the Federation of Unions of South Africa, would thereafter brief the media on the mandate given by the workers.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
KZN protest action causes major traffic delays 13.8.2018
Gautrain strike will end soon, says MEC 12.8.2018
Gautrain strike drags on, but Hatfield station to open on Monday 10.8.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.