South Africa 13.8.2018 08:23 am

Benoni security guard shot in the chest, remains critical

Events leading up to the shooting near the Apex railway station are not yet known.

A 32-year-old security guard is fighting for his life in hospital after he was shot in the chest while on duty in Benoni on the East Rand, Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said.

He said paramedics responded to reports of a shooting near the Apex railway station on Wolverhampton street, Benoni on Sunday night.

They found a male security guard who sustained a single gunshot wound to his chest.

“The patient was treated on scene,” Herbst said, adding that due to the nature of his injuries the guard was airlifted to a hospital, where his condition remains critical.

Events leading up to the shooting are not yet known. Police are investigating.

