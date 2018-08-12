Two men arrested in Cape Town for possession of abalone worth R3.5 million

Two men have been arrested in Parow in Cape Town after the discovery by police of yet another abalone drying plant, Western Cape police said on Sunday.

“The fight against abalone poaching and the stripping of our precious marine resources yielded success when two male suspects were arrested earlier today [Sunday] in Parow,” Lt-Col Andrè Traut said.

Members of operation combat followed up on information and visited the premises, believed to be a drying plant, where two male suspects in their 20s were arrested for being in possession of abalone valued at R3.5 million.

The suspects were due to appear in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court once they had been charged, Traut said.

Western Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Khombinkosi Jula commended the officers for the arrests and warned poachers that police would stop at nothing to root out the illegal abalone trade.

