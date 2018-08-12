 
South Africa 12.8.2018 09:01 pm

Gautrain strike will end soon, says MEC

ANA

The union and Bombela will be meeting on Monday to hopefully finalise an agreement, according to Ismail Vadi.

Gauteng roads and transport MEC Ismail Vadi says he is cautiously optimistic that the Gautrain strike will end soon.

In a short statement on Sunday evening, Vadi said he had been briefed by the parties involved on extensive negotiations between the Bombela Operating Company and the United National Transport Union (Untu) over the weekend.

“It does seem that an agreement is within reach,” he said.

Gautrain striking workers would be consulted on Monday on the proposed agreement and should a mandate be given by the employees the situation may be normalised soon thereafter.

“The Gauteng provincial government is pleased that the parties have gone back to the negotiating table to find one another,” Vadi said.

Untu members went on strike towards the end of July over wages. Gautrain has offered only a limited service since then.

– African News Agency (ANA)

