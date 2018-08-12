ANC, IFP extend condolences to families of Melmoth / Empangeni bus crash victims

The African National Congress and the Inkatha Freedom Party in KwaZulu-Natal have joined others in conveying heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and relatives of the five people who died when a bus crashed on the road between Melmoth and Empangeni on Saturday.

KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) said on Saturday that four adults and a child sustained fatal injuries. Paramedics treated 33 patients at the scene. Some patients were transported from the scene before medics arrived. The bus had 60 passengers on board when it crashed.

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal said it was “shocked and gravely saddened by the demise of five passengers in a horrific bus crash”.

The bus was believed to have been carrying “members of the Twelve Apostle Church who were on their way to a church service in Mevamhlophe in Empangeni”. The church gathering was also to be attended by ANC general secretary Ace Magashule and a provincial delegation led by provincial treasurer Nomusa Dube-Ncube, the ANC said in a statement on Sunday.

“The ANC in KZN passes its condolences to the families, friends, and the entire membership of the Twelve Apostle Church for the loss of their devoted and dedicated members in this bus carnage,” it said.

In another statement on Sunday, the IFP said: “the loss of five lives is a terrible blow, especially to families they leave behind.”

“I wish to convey my sincere heartfelt condolences to the families of the people who sadly perished due to the crash,” IFP national chairman Blessed Gwala said in the statement.

“I equally wish a speedy recovery to those who sustained injuries. This is a terrible tragedy. We urge people to be extra cautious and follow all traffic rules. Overloading and unroadworthy vehicles is becoming a norm in South Africa and it is time authorities, and especially the traffic police, enforce laws,” he said.