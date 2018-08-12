 
menu
South Africa 12.8.2018 05:08 pm

Suspect arrested in KwaZulu-Natal dam murder case

ANA

Police say the arrested man would be charged with murder and would appear in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

A man has been arrested after detectives in Verulam in Durban worked around the clock to solve the murder case of an unknown man found dead in a dam in the Cornubia area on August 10, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Sunday.

The arrested man would be charged with murder and would appear in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Monday, Colonel Thembeka Mbele said.

The body of an unknown man – clad in blue jeans and a white and navy T-shirt – was retrieved by police search and rescue officers from a dam in Cornubia in the Verulam policing precinct at 10.30am on Friday. The body was discovered by young boys cutting sugarcane near the dam.

“The deceased had assault wounds and stab wounds. A case of murder was opened at Verulam police station for investigation. The motive of the killing is [the] subject our ongoing investigation,” Mbele said.

 

Related Stories
Four killed, two injured in shoot-out with KZN police 5.7.2018
WATCH: Police vehicle used as delivery van to transport doors 3.7.2018
Glebelands Hostel murder accused sentenced to life 3.4.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.