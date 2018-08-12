Suspect arrested in KwaZulu-Natal dam murder case

A man has been arrested after detectives in Verulam in Durban worked around the clock to solve the murder case of an unknown man found dead in a dam in the Cornubia area on August 10, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Sunday.

The arrested man would be charged with murder and would appear in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Monday, Colonel Thembeka Mbele said.

The body of an unknown man – clad in blue jeans and a white and navy T-shirt – was retrieved by police search and rescue officers from a dam in Cornubia in the Verulam policing precinct at 10.30am on Friday. The body was discovered by young boys cutting sugarcane near the dam.

“The deceased had assault wounds and stab wounds. A case of murder was opened at Verulam police station for investigation. The motive of the killing is [the] subject our ongoing investigation,” Mbele said.