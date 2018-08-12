Three armed robbers caught red-handed in Cape Town

The vigilance of police officers in Kraaifontein, Cape Town, led to the arrest of three alleged armed robbers caught red-handed robbing a garage shop late on Saturday night, Western Cape police said.

“While on patrol, the members spotted a silver VW Polo in the Kraaifontein area under suspicious circumstances, and after losing sight of the vehicle they searched the area,” Lt-Col Andrè Traut said on Sunday.

The car was again spotted at a garage in Riebeeck Road, and upon further inspection the officers saw three men inside the shop “with balaclava caps busy perpetrating an armed robbery”.

The officers called for backup, but while they were waiting the suspects fled the scene in the Polo. The officers gave chase and, during the high-speed pursuit, gunshots were exchanged between police and the robbers.

The driver of the Polo lost control of the car and it ended up in a canal next to the N1 freeway.

All three suspects, aged 27, 29, and 31, were arrested.

They were found in possession of a stolen 9mm firearm with four rounds of ammunition and “the stolen cash”. It was also established that the VW Polo was stolen in Kraaifontein last month.

Once charged, the suspects would appear in court in Blue Downs, Traut said.

