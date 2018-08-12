Man arrested for allegedly beating Joburg car guard to death

Johannesburg Central police have arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly beating a car guard to death. The man handed himself over to police after they visited his home in Alexandra, Gauteng police said on Sunday.

It was alleged that the man assaulted a 26-year-old male car guard with his fists on the corner of Rissik and Pritchard streets at about 7.30pm on August 7, Captain Xoli Mbele said.

The suspect apparently parked his silver-grey Toyota Yaris and went to buy food at a McDonald’s outlet. When he returned to his car he found that two bags containing toiletries, an ID book, and a matric certificate were missing from the car.

“He questioned the car guard about his bags and they fought. [The] suspect drove off and paramedics certified him [the car guard] dead on the scene.”

The investigation was under way and the suspect would appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday. Police appealed to the community to refrain from taking the law into their own hands, and rather to report crime to the police, Mbele said.

– African News Agency (ANA