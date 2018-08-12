Helen Zille offers condolences on death of Moulana Hendricks

Western Cape premier Helen Zille has extended her heartfelt condolences to the family, loved ones, and entire Muslim community on the death of former Muslim Judicial Council president Moulana Ihsaan Hendricks.

“I met Mr Hendricks while he was still president of the Muslim Judicial Council (MJC). He was a fierce defender of human rights and wanted to see people’s lives across the Western Cape improve,” Zille said on Sunday.

The 54-year-old Hendricks died on Friday after a long battle with illness.

“His death is a tremendous loss for both the Muslim community and the province. May his soul rest in peace,” Zille said.

– African News Agency (ANA)