NFP extends condolences to families of bus crash victims

The National Freedom Party (NFP) in KwaZulu-Natal has conveyed heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and relatives of the five people who died when a bus crashed on the road between Melmoth and Empangeni on Saturday.

KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) said on Saturday that four adults and a child sustained fatal injuries. Paramedics treated 33 patients at the scene. Some patients were transported from the scene before medics arrived. The bus had 60 passengers on board when it crashed.

“The common loss of life on our roads remains a great concern in KwaZulu-Natal,” the NFP said in a statement on Sunday morning.

“We call on the MEC of transport, Mxolisi Kaunda, to ensure that a full intensive investigation is conducted on this bus crush, from the state of the driver, the roadworthiness of the bus, and including [the condition] of the road.

“We would also like to wish a speedy recovery to all those who got injured during the accident and those who are still in hospital. May the souls of all who departed rest in peace,” the NFP said.

