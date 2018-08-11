Man airlifted to hospital after being shot while cycling in Gauteng

A man has been airlifted to hospital after he was shot several times in an apparent attempted robbery while he was cycling in Krugersdorp on the West Rand on Saturday morning, paramedics said.

Netcare 911 responded at about 10.30am to reports of a shooting in Protea Glen, Krugersdorp, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

“Reports from the scene indicate that a 50-year-old male was shot multiple times while cycling in a suspected robbery.”

The man was treated on the scene by an advanced life support paramedic and due to the nature of his wounds the Netcare 2 air ambulance was called to airlift him to a specialised medical facility.

Police were investigating, Herbst said.