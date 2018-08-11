 
menu
South Africa 11.8.2018 02:40 pm

Man airlifted to hospital after being shot while cycling in Gauteng

Citizen reporter
Photo: ER24. For illustrative purposes.

Photo: ER24. For illustrative purposes.

Paramedics say the 50-year-old male was shot multiple times while cycling in a suspected robbery.

A man has been airlifted to hospital after he was shot several times in an apparent attempted robbery while he was cycling in Krugersdorp on the West Rand on Saturday morning, paramedics said.

Netcare 911 responded at about 10.30am to reports of a shooting in Protea Glen, Krugersdorp, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

“Reports from the scene indicate that a 50-year-old male was shot multiple times while cycling in a suspected robbery.”

The man was treated on the scene by an advanced life support paramedic and due to the nature of his wounds the Netcare 2 air ambulance was called to airlift him to a specialised medical facility.

Police were investigating, Herbst said.

Related Stories
Fochville bus collision leaves two dead, 29 injured 9.7.2018
Truck and two taxis collide, leaving two dead and 20 injured 9.7.2018
Gauteng bus crash leaves 23 injured 2.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.