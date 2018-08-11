Wesselsbron community help arrest teenage alleged house robber

Community members in Wesselsbron this week apprehended a teenager who allegedly robbed a woman at knife-point after demanding she also download movies on to a flashdrive for him, Free State police said.

A 28-year-old woman was at her home in the town at about noon on Wednesday when a teenager armed with a knife entered and “demanded that movies should be downloaded into a memory stick”, Captain Stephen Thakeng said.

He also demanded cash and was given R300. He allegedly robbed the victim of three cellphones, two laptops and a yellow bag containing clothing, before tying her hands and feet with a belt and electrical wire.

The suspect fled the scene and the victim managed to untie herself and alerted her neighbours.

“They followed information towards the hiking spot of Odendaalsrus, where a 17-year-old minor was found and handed over to Wesselsbron police. The stolen items were recovered and seized.”

The suspect would appear in the Wesselsbron Magistrate’s Court soon, Thakeng said.

Welkom policing cluster commander Maj-Gen Lerato Molale thanked the community members for their role in the arrest.

“My appreciation to the community of Wesselsbron for effecting an arrest and allowing the law to take its course instead of taking the law into their own hands. Such integrated efforts will go a long way in ensuring that criminals are effectively dealt with,” Molale said.

– African News Agency (ANA)