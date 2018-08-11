 
South Africa 11.8.2018 01:26 pm

Two suspects arrested in Cape Town, unlicensed firearms seized

ANA
Photo: Pixabay

Eager to apprehend the criminals, the members searched the area until their vehicle was spotted.

Police efforts to ensure the safety of the community resulted in the arrests of two men in possession of unlicensed firearms during the early hours of Saturday morning in Lwandle in Strand, Cape Town, Western Cape police said.

Members of the Lwandle crime prevention unit acted on information of two armed suspects driving a white VW Polo who made an attempt to hijack a vehicle earlier on Saturday morning, Lt-Col Andrè Traut said.

“Eager to apprehend the criminals, the members searched the area until the vehicle was spotted in Mbambiso Road. The passenger pointed his firearm at the approaching police members and he was subsequently shot and wounded.”

Both suspects were arrested and found to be in possession of unlicensed firearms – a 9mm pistol and a .38 revolver and ammunition. The suspects were scheduled to appear in court in Strand on Monday, Traut said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

