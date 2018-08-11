Man dead after being knocked down by train in Randfontein

A man died when he was hit by a train while attempting to cross railway tracks in Randfontein on the West Rand, paramedics said on Saturday.

Netcare 911 responded at 9.12pm on Friday night to reports of a person knocked down by a train in Randfontein, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

Upon arrival the paramedics were escorted to the scene. It was alleged that a man, about 60 years of age, was struck by the train while crossing the tracks. He sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead on the scene.

Authorities were on the scene to investigate, Herbst said.

