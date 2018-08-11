 
South Africa 11.8.2018 10:38 am

Gauteng man shot twice, seriously wounded in home invasion

ANA

Netcare 911 responded just before 10pm on Friday night to reports of a shooting in Mindalore in Krugersdorp.

A man has been seriously wounded when he was shot twice in an apparent home invasion robbery in Johannesburg, Gauteng, paramedics said on Saturday.

Netcare 911 responded just before 10pm on Friday night to reports of a shooting in Mindalore in Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg, Netcare 911 spokesman  Shawn Herbst said.

Reports from the scene indicated that a man sustained two gunshot wounds in a suspected armed robbery. The man was treated on the scene by an advanced life support paramedic and transported by ambulance in a serious condition to hospital for further treatment, Herbst said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

