25-year-old man arrested for allegedly raping 77-year-old grandmother

A 25-year-old man is expected to appear in the Butterworth Magistrate’s Court on Monday on a charge of raping a 77-year-old grandmother, Eastern Cape police said.

Butterworth family violence, child protection, and sexual offences unit (FCS) officers arrested the man for allegedly raping a 77-year-old granny this week, Captain Jackson Manatha said on Saturday.

“The suspect is alleged to have kicked the door of the room where the victim was in deep slumber. He then accosted her and she was overpowered by the suspect. It is then that the suspect allegedly raped her.

“A case of rape was registered at Butterworth police station. Butterworth FCS unit investigated the case and arrested the suspect on Friday, 10 August 2018 at Thongwana locality, Mthulu village, Butterworth.”

The suspect would appear in the Butterworth Magistrate’s Court on Monday on a rape charge, Manatha said.

Butterworth policing cluster commander Brigadier Ngangema Xakavu condemned the alleged rape of an elderly person and abuse of women and children.

He welcomed the arrest of the suspect and congratulated Butterworth FCS unit investigators for their swift action in tracing and arresting the alleged perpetrator.

– African News Agency (ANA)