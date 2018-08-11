ANC mourns death of former MJC president Hendricks

The African National Congress has expressed condolences on the death of former Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) president moulana Ihsaan Hendricks, who died on Friday after a long illness.

Hendricks was “a scholar and an activist in the Palestine solidarity movement”, ANC spokesman Pule Mabe said.

He had dedicated his life to the “fight for the liberation of the people of Palestine” and was a supporter of the boycott of Israel campaign.

Originally from Worcester in the Western Cape, Hendricks was the founder of the Al Quds Foundation in South Africa, which provided support for the Palestinian people. He also served as the president of the MJC, Mabe said.

“We have lost a leader whose contribution will forever be recognised as part of our history. May we forever draw inspiration from his steadfast commitment to the principles of equality and justice to which he dedicated his life.

“The ANC extends our most heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and his comrades in the BDS movement,” Mabe said.

– African News Agency (ANA)