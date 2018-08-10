Gautrain strike drags on, but Hatfield station to open on Monday

While there’s no end in sight for the Gautrain workers’ strike, the contingency plan has been updated.

On Saturday and Sunday, the following reduced service will apply:

OR Tambo – Sandton stations (East-West bound):

A train service will be available every 36 minutes between OR Tambo and Sandton station, not stopping at Rhodesfield from 05:45 to 21:00. Furthermore, on Sunday afternoon from 15:00 to 21:00, the service will be reinforced with a train available every 20 minutes.

Pretoria – Park stations (North-South bound):

Trains will not operate between Pretoria and Park stations.

A bus service will be available to transport passengers between Pretoria and Sandton (every 60 minutes), and between Sandton and Park Stations (every 30 minutes).

Furthermore, on Sunday afternoon from 15:00 to 21:00, the service will be reinforced with a bus service available every 30 minutes between Pretoria and Sandton and every 15 minutes between Sandton and Park Stations.

Hatfield – Park stations (North-South bound):

As of Monday, 13 August, Hatfield station will be opened at peak hours (from 05:45) and the following enhancements will be applied:

Trains will travel between Hatfield and Park, stopping at Pretoria, Centurion, Midrand, Rosebank and Sandton stations. Passengers travelling from Hatfield to Park stations or from Park to Hatfield stations will no longer be required to change trains at Sandton.

Trains will be available every 15 minutes.

During the peak periods (05:45 – 09:00 and 15:30 – 19:00), buses will service Hatfield station in addition to Pretoria, Centurion, Midrand, Sandton, Rosebank and Park stations.

OR Tambo – Sandton stations (East-West bound):

A peak period train service will be available every 36 minutes between OR Tambo and Sandton stations, stopping at Rhodesfield.

A bus service will be available every 20 minutes at off peak hours between OR Tambo and Sandton stations.

