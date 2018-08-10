 
South Africa 10.8.2018 03:30 pm

Public hearings on Initiation Bill to start on Monday

ANA
Image courtesy Letaba Herald.

Unregulated initiation schools has led to thousands of deaths of young men due to botched circumcisions and assaults.

MPs are set to conduct public hearings on a new bill to regulate customary initiation practices in South Africa.

The hearings on the Customary Initiation Bill will start in Port Elizabeth on Monday.

“The public hearings are intended to put meaning into Parliament’s constitutional obligation to ensure public participation in legislation-making,” a statement from the national legislature said.

The bill, once enacted, will see a National Initiation Oversight Committee and Provincial Initiation Coordinating Committees established.

– African News Agency (ANA)

