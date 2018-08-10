 
South Africa 10.8.2018 02:45 pm

DA appoints its youngest councillor in Nelson Mandela Bay

ANA
New DA councillor at Nelson Mandela Bay Metro Siyamthanda Vimbani. Picture: DA

The 23-year-old, studying towards a BA degree in Development Studies, was sworn in on Friday.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Nelson Mandela Bay has appointed the youngest councillor to its ranks.

Siyamthanda Vimbani, 23, was sworn in on Friday and takes the seat vacated by Thabani Noqoli, who has resigned.

DA Chief Whip of Council Werner Senekal said the party was committed to empowering South Africa’s youth so that future leaders could build on a legacy of freedom, fairness and opportunity for all.

Vimbani, a former secretary general of the Nelson Mandela University student representative council (SRC), hails from Dutywa in the Eastern Cape and is studying towards a BA degree in Development Studies.

