South Africa 10.8.2018 12:47 pm

Home Affairs services interrupted due to Sita power outage

ANA
Picture: Home Affairs/Twitter

The department says all birth, marriage, death, smart ID and passport services are affected.

The department of home affairs on Friday said it was experiencing system downtime due to a power supply outage at the State Information Technology Agency (Sita), which was affecting all offices across the country.

“Offices are unable to render all services due to HANIS, National Population Register and Live Capture systems that are not working. All birth, marriage, death, smart ID and passport services are affected,” home affairs spokesman Thabo Mokgola said.

Mokgola said Sita and home affairs technicians were investigating the problem, and clients would be updated on when services would be restored.

“Home affairs apologises for the inconvenience caused to all its clients,” said Mokgola.

