Three kayakers rescued from beach close to Agulhas lighthouse

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) today rescued three kayakers who ran into difficulty off Suiderstrand, three miles west of Agulhas lighthouse in the Western Cape.

Station commander Reinard Geldenhuys said the duty crew towed the NSRI 4.7-metre rescue craft to Suiderstrand while the Overberg Fire and Rescue and Agulhas Park Rangers also responded.

“Upon arrival, the three kayakers, a man and two women, ages 51 to 60, were found on the beach having been assisted to shore by two other kayakers,” Geldenhuys said.

“They were in the water for over an hour and were suffering from severe hypothermia. NSRI crew treated them on scene and transported them to the Sea Rescue base where they were seen by the station doctor, Dr Fourie. All three people live in the area and were sent home not requiring any more assistance.”

Sea Rescue has encouraged paddlers to use their free cellphone app “Safetrx” and to always wear a life jacket.

– African News Agency (ANA)

