Search called off again for missing KZN Sharks Board member

Rescue workers have again called off the search for the member of the KZN Sharks Board who went missing at sea when a boat in which he was travelling capsized in Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal, the City of uMhlathuze said this afternoon.

“Search has been called off once again and will continue tomorrow morning. The missing body is still nowhere to be seen. The Gabela family members were also at the scene today,” it said in a terse statement.

The Sharks Board boat responsible for servicing the shark safety gear at Richards Bay overturned in high seas on Wednesday morning. Five employees were on board, changing the shark net which protects Newark Beach.

The skipper Richard Gumede and one of his crew drowned in the incident. Two crew members were rescued and admitted to hospital where they are still receiving treatment. The fifth crew member, identified only as Gabela, is still missing.

Late on Wednesday, the NSRI and the Portnet helicopter were forced to call off their search because of deteriorating sea conditions. The name of the drowned crew member will be released once the family has been informed.

Last month, the sharks board removed shark nets at all beaches in KwaZulu-Natal following a strike by workers over a wage dispute. The nets were reinstalled about a week later and bathing was reopened.

– African News Agency (ANA)

