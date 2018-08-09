Cape Town cops arrest three men with bags of abalone

Cape Town police arrested three men transporting abalone during a routine road block today.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut said two vehicles were searched in De Grendel road in Bothasig.

“The three male occupants of the two delivery vehicles, aged in their fifties were arrested for being in possession of 37 bags filled with abalone. The quantity and value are yet to be determined by the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries”.

He said the men would appear in the Goodwood Magistrate’s Court soon.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.