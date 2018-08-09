 
menu
South Africa 9.8.2018 06:44 pm

Cape Town cops arrest three men with bags of abalone

ANA
Picture: Supplied by SAPS

Picture: Supplied by SAPS

The men, who travelled in two delivery vehicles, were stopped at a routine road block in Bothasig.

Cape Town police arrested three men transporting abalone during a routine road block today.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut said two vehicles were searched in De Grendel road in Bothasig.

“The three male occupants of the two delivery vehicles, aged in their fifties were arrested for being in possession of 37 bags filled with abalone. The quantity and value are yet to be determined by the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries”.

He said the men would appear in the Goodwood Magistrate’s Court soon.

African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Beware of email scam that threatens to expose your porn watching 9.8.2018
Teen girl missing in the east of Pretoria 9.8.2018
Eastern Cape farmer under investigation for poisoning of cattle 9.8.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.