South Africa 9.8.2018 06:24 pm

Severe storms warning issued for Gauteng

ANA
Picture: Yolandie Conradie

Potentially large hail, damaging winds and heavy downpours are possible over southern Gauteng late tonight into early tomorrow morning.

The South African Weather Service has issued a warning for severe storms with potentially large hail, damaging winds and heavy downpours possible over southern Gauteng late tonight into early Friday.

Strong winds just shy of gale force had already been experienced in Gauteng today, with temperatures dropping to 6°C in some places around the province.

The weather service had already warned on Wednesday that extreme weather conditions of heavy rain, severe thunderstorms and extreme cold with snow and strong gale force winds were expected in parts of the country, especially at the coast.

“The cause if these conditions is the presence of a cut-off low pressure system which will be moving through the country,” it said.

African News Agency (ANA)

