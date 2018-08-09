 
South Africa 9.8.2018 05:19 pm

Nelson Mandela Bay dam levels ‘becoming a concern’

ANA
The water level of the Churchill Dam, one of the dams supplying Nelson Mandela Bay with water, is very low. Picture: Facebook

The Algoa Water Supply System at the beginning of this week sat at a low 18.1%, compared to 32% at the same time last year.  

Eastern Cape dam levels remain stable but dam levels in Nelson Mandela Bay are becoming a concern, the Department of Water and Sanitation has said.

Department spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said the Algoa Water Supply System, supplying water to Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality and surrounding areas, is on a consistent decline and at the beginning of this week sat at a low 18.1%.

Ratau said that this was a massive decline as compared to 32% last year during the same period.

Meanwhile, provincial water storage in the Eastern Cape was stable, with the average at 62.2%. The Amathole Water Supply System, supplying water to the Buffalo City area has shown a consistent improvement in recent months and is sitting at 89.5%, while the Gcuwa Dam at Butterworth was at 100% of capacity.

Nelson Mandela Bay enjoyed good recent rainfall, with the South African Weather Service on Wednesday measuring 16.4 millimetres at the Port Elizabeth International Airport. However, not a drop was measured at Patensie and the Kouga Dam, which is now critical at less than 7% of capacity.

African News Agency (ANA)

