Cyril departs on working visit to Zambia, DRC

President Cyril Ramaphosa today departed on a working visit to Zambia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, hours after delivering a moving address at the national Women’s Day commemoration in Paarl in the Western Cape.

In a statement, the Presidency said Ramaphosa will hold consultative meetings with President Edgar Lungu and President Joseph Kabila respectively.

The visits form part of a long-standing tradition in the SADC region whereby newly elected heads of state pay courtesy calls on the leaders of neighbouring countries, the statement said. Ramaphosa assumed office in February.

During the visits, Ramaphosa and his counterparts will discuss bilateral cooperation as well as political and security developments in the region and continent, as well as global issues of mutual concern.

The Presidency added that Ramaphosa will no longer stop over in Zimbabwe as scheduled but will still attend the inauguration of President-elect Emmerson Mnangagwa on Sunday, 12 August.

Ramaphosa will be accompanied by International Relations and Cooperation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu and State Security Minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba.

– African News Agency (ANA)

