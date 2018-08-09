ANC vows to win back Eastern Cape’s Ward 3

The African National Congress (ANC) in the Eastern Cape has vowed to work hard and win back a ward it lost to the Democratic Alliance in a by-election in the Walter Sisulu local municipality this week.

Matthee De Ridder Nel of the DA won ward 3 with 50.74 percent or 688 votes in Wednesday’s by-election. The ANC obtained 522 votes and the EFF 112.

”We are convinced with time, we will be able to reverse the loss. We’re still prepared to work together with our people of Ward 3 to correct that which they see as inadequate on our part,” provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi said in a statement.

At Mbhashe municipality, the governing party retained its seat with an increased margin. The party obtained 83.9 percent of votes compared to 57.43 percent it got in the 2016 local polls.

The ANC won with 1 397 votes. The United Democratic Movement (UDM) obtained 186 votes and the EFF 60 votes. – African News Agency (ANA),

