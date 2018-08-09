Ramaphosa says SA in grip of violent war on women

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday called for an end to what he termed a violent war on women in South Africa and said a summit would be held at the end of the month to mull ways to stop it.

Ramaphosa said: “In towns small and large, in cities, in homes, in schools, in colleges, in universities, in parks and open spaces, a war is being waged in South Africa on women’s rights to security and equality. It is an affront to our common humanity,” Ramaphosa told the Women’s Day rally in Paarl in the Western Cape.

“We must get it into our heads that we don’t own women, nor do we own their bodies, and we should not seek to dominate them.”

He said the rampant emotional and physical abuse of women showed that government and society as a whole had failed to “live up to the promise of 1994” of a non-sexist, non-violent post-apartheid state.

“The assault on the dignity and integrity of women has reached unprecedented levels … there is a real danger that because violence against women has become so pervasive that as a society we have gradually become unmoved and stopped seeing it as an aberration,” the president said.

Ramaphosa called on the gathering, which had been addressed by a number of members of government, to observe a moment of silence for women who have been assaulted, raped and killed in numbers he compared badly to international average incidences of gender-based violence.

“We will stop this scourge of the killing of women, of the rape of women, of the violence perpetrated against the women of our country.

“We commit ourselves, as we head to the national gender summit, we will want to do good by the women of our country, but for now, as men, we hang our heads in shame,” he said.

The national summit will be held on August 31.

In announcing it, Ramaphosa was heeding a demand by the #TotalShutDown gender rights movement, which last week marched to the Union Buildings in Pretoria to protest against violence against women.

Ramaphosa said he was appalled at the conduct of two police officers during the march – one who slapped a participant and another who insulted the marchers–- and has ordered Police Minister Bheki Cele to launch an investigation and ensure action was taken against him.

The president said he had been humbled by his interviews with rape survivors and felt hurt on their behalf for the insensitive attitude of some investigating officers who “made their trauma even worse”.

– African News Agency (ANA)