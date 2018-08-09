Eastern Cape farmer under investigation for poisoning of cattle

An Eastern Cape farmer is under investigation for allegedly poisoning 15 cattle belonging to black communal farmers in Adelaide.

Eastern Cape Rural Development and Agrarian Reform MEC Xolile Nqatha visited the area this week after farmers reported that their cattle, some of them pregnant, were allegedly poisoned by a farmer who lives close to Lingelethu Township.

Nqatha expressed shock at what he described as “cruelty” to animals and against people.

“This is very shocking and it represents cruelty against animals and human beings alike. These cattle are the source of income for the families and it is cruelty to humans in the face of poverty you see in this area. I am glad that our vets have taken the sample and the preliminary report indicate possible poisoning.

“We commit our department to work with the farmers and police to bring the perpetrator or the perpetrators of this inhuman deed to book,” said Nqatha.

The MEC said a case of animal cruelty has been registered for investigation.

One of the farmers, who had five of his cattle die and two others go missing, Mphithizeli Mhono, alleged that the nearby farmer used to shoot their cattle using pellet guns but had now introduced poisoning.

“This is so bad, our hearts are bleeding because some of the cows were pregnant. That farmer has an opening in his farm in which our cattle gain entrance to his farm – that opening has been left as trap to kill our livestock,” Mhono claimed.

– African News Agency (ANA)