One dead, 13 injured in KZN crash

Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said reports on the scene indicated that a bus, truck and a light motor vehicle were involved in a collision on Thursday morning.

“Thirteen patients sustained injuries ranging from mild to serious, another person was tragically declared deceased on the scene.”

Fire and Rescue Services used jaws of life to free one of the occupants of the light motor vehicle, said Herbst.

An air ambulance was also called to the scene to airlift a critically injured patient to hospital.

Herbst said that patients were treated on scene by various ambulance services and were transported to hospital for further treatment.

– African News Agency (ANA)