 
menu
South Africa 9.8.2018 01:06 pm

One dead, 13 injured in KZN crash

ANA

One person has died and 13 were injured following a collision on the R102 in Umtentweni in KwaZulu-Natal.

Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said reports on the scene indicated that a bus, truck and a light motor vehicle were involved in a collision on Thursday morning.

“Thirteen patients sustained injuries ranging from mild to serious, another person was tragically declared deceased on the scene.”

Fire and Rescue Services used jaws of life to free one of the occupants of the light motor vehicle, said Herbst.

An air ambulance was also called to the scene to airlift a critically injured patient to hospital.

Herbst said that patients were treated on scene by various ambulance services and were transported to hospital for further treatment.

– African News Agency (ANA)

Related Stories
Four people killed, five injured in Witbank crash 4.8.2018
21 die in northern Nigeria boat capsize: emergency services 3.8.2018
SUV crashes through wall and nearly ends up in pool 30.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.