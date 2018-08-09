Khensani Maseko’s mother pays tribute to her ‘star’ child

Khensani Maseko’s mother on Thursday described her late child as a rising star who exceeded expectations.

Maseko’s funeral was being held in Nasrec, Johannesburg on Thursday. Relative Sandiso Maseko read a moving tribute from Khensani’s mother.

”When I took you for your Grade 1 assessment test, your score far exceeded the set benchmark … when I watched you run a 100-metre sprint or relay, you dashed like a star. When you went for your matric dance, you wanted a sparkling dress. In your own words, you said you wanted to sparkle like a chandelier. When you proceeded to university you continued to shine like a star … entrenched in constructive and meaningful student activities.”

She said her daughter was a role model to people around her, and her death left her sad and confused.

”You were a model child, an inspiration to me and family. Friends, neighbours … all looked up to you. So today I want to thank God for the 23 years he gave us to share. During that time, we shared profound moments and I will hold those dearly for as long as I live. I don’t know how I am going to carry on without you, but I trust God we will make it through this tough, confusing time of my life.”

The 23-year-old Rhodes University student took her own life a week ago at her Johannesburg home. The former member of the Rhodes students’ representative council battled with depression after she was raped, allegedly by a boyfriend who is also a Rhodes student.

The rape incident reportedly took place in May.

– African News Agency (ANA)