Cape Town police arrest six suspects for mob justice double murder

Cape Town police have arrested five men and one woman who were allegedly part of a group of people who murdered two robbery suspects in a case of mob justice.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Andre Traut said the murders happened in Makhaza in Khayelitsha on Sunday, August 5.

“The two victims, who were allegedly accused of a housebreaking by a group of people in Emsindweni, were assaulted and set alight at about 15:00,” he said.

He said the men were arrested on Wednesday night during a “tracing operation”.

A 43-year-old woman and five men, aged between 24 and 43, will appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court soon.

Traut said more suspects were still being sought.

