South Africa 9.8.2018 12:14 pm

Cape Town police arrest six suspects for mob justice double murder

A 43-year-old woman and five men, aged between 24 and 43, will appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court soon. 

Cape Town police have arrested five men and one woman who were allegedly part of a group of people who murdered two robbery suspects in a case of mob justice.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Andre Traut said the murders happened in Makhaza in Khayelitsha on Sunday, August 5.

“The two victims, who were allegedly accused of a housebreaking by a group of people in Emsindweni, were assaulted and set alight at about 15:00,” he said.

He said the men were arrested on Wednesday night during a “tracing operation”.

A 43-year-old woman and five men, aged between 24 and 43, will appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court soon.

Traut said more suspects were still being sought.

– African News Agency (ANA)

