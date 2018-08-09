ProKid among the most influential hip-hop artist of his generation – Mthethwa

Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa has paid tribute to South African award-winning hip-hop artist Linda Mkhize, better known as ProKid, describing him as a a pioneer and a “lyrical genius who promoted African languages in his music”.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of a lyrical genius, pioneering hip-hop artist Linda Mkhize. ProKid took rapping in African languages to great heights and he will go down as one of the greatest and most influential hip-hop artists of his generation,” Mthethwa said in a statement.

ProKid, 37, died of a severe seizure on Wednesday while visiting friends. Paramedics were called in to assist, but were unable to revive him and called his time of death at 8.38pm.

ProKid’s numerous albums, including the 2005 debut Heads and Tales, Dankie San in 2007, and Snakes & Ladders in 2009, earned him numerous awards from the HYPE Awards and the Channel O Music Video Awards but he never managed to scoop a Sama.

Hip-hop artists including Slikour of Skwatta Kamp, JR, AKA, ProVerb and Oskido all paid tributes to the “Number One Soweto Boy” – as he usually referred to himself – saying he had inspired their music journeys and had always remained humble.

ProKid is survived by his parents, his wife Ayanda, his three-year-old daughter Nonkanyezi, his brothers and his extended family.

The family has requested privacy during this tragic time, saying they will update the media about funeral arrangements.

– African News Agency (ANA)