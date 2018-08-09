98-year-old woman has her home refurbished by government

A 98-year-old woman was on Thursday handed her refurbished house in Embokweni in Paarl by Human Settlements Minister Nomaindiya Mfeketo as part of Women’s Day commemorations in the Western Cape.

Nonini ”Mandungwa” Adonis, who is wheelchair-bound, had been staying in the dilapidated two-bedroom home since 2004. Her plight for a better home was heard by then deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa during the 2016 local government elections campaign, the department said.

”She lives with her four grandchildren and they only survive on her pension grant. She suffers from severe arthritis that has rendered her wheelchair-bound. Ms Adonis’ plight was highlighted during the local government election campaign in 2016. It was then that a decision was taken to renovate her house.”

August 9 marks Women’s Day in South Africa to commemorate the 1956 historic march to the Union Buildings in Pretoria by thousands of women against pass laws introduced by the apartheid regime.

Ramaphosa was to deliver the keynote address at the national commemorations to be held in Mbekweni in Paarl.

– African News Agency (ANA)