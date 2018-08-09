 
South Africa 9.8.2018 09:58 am

Afrikaner business lobby group demands list of 139 farms targeted for expropriation

ANA
South African President Cyril Ramaphos. GCIS

The ANC announced it would target the odd number of farms to test the Constitution.

Afrikaner business lobby group Sakeliga, previously known as AfriBusiness, has requested a list of 139 farms earmarked for expropriation without compensation.

This comes after the ruling African National Congress (ANC) Lekgotla last week resolved to select 139 selected farms to expropriate without compensation in the coming weeks as it moves to make good on its commitment to test section 25 of the Constitution.

Armand Greyling, law and policy analyst at Sakeliga, said that they had on Wednesday sent an application to the department of land reform and rural development requesting that the list be made available to them.

“We would like to inform the concerned landowners of this and assist them with the intended expropriation of their property. The ANC is busy making an enemy of landowners by unfairly targeting them. We will continue opposing this unconstitutional expropriation policy,” Greyling said.

Parliament’s joint constitutional review committee, concluded its provincial public hearings at the weekend into whether section 25 of the Constitution should be amended to allow for expropriation of land without compensation.

A total of 34 hearings in all nine provinces of South Africa were held to listen to the diverse views expressed by citizens.

– African News Agency (ANA)

