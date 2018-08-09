 
Celebrities 9.8.2018

Tributes pour in for ProKid after death at 37

ANA
The multiple award-winning artist fondly called the Number One Soweto Boy died in a seizure on Wednesday night.

Tributes have started pouring in for award-winning hip-hop artist Linda Mkhize, better known as Pro Kid, who died of a severe seizure on the eve of Women’s Day aged 37.

According to an official statement issued on behalf of his family, the legendary artist died on Wednesday night while visiting friends.

“He suffered a severe seizure attack whilst visiting friends. Paramedics were called in to assist. They did their best to revive him to no avail and called his time of death at 20h38,” it said.

Hip-hop artists including Slikour of Skwatta Kamp, JR and AKA, all paid tribute to the “Number One Soweto Boy” – as he usually referred to himself – saying that he had inspired their music journeys and had always remained humble.

ProKid’s numerous albums, including the 2005 debut “Heads and Tales”, Dankie San in 2007, and Snakes & Ladders in 2009, earned him a numerous awards from the HYPE Awards and the Channel O Music Video Awards but he never managed to scoop a Sama.

ProKid is survived by his parents, his wife Ayanda, his three-year-old daughter Nonkanyezi, his brothers and his extended family. The family has requested privacy during this tragic period, saying it will update the media about funeral arrangements.

The National Freedom Party leader, Zanele KaMagwaza-Msibi, on Thursday described Mkhize as a rare breed and a trendsetter who was always dedicated to his craft and wanted to excel.

“The news of his untimely death came as a shock to me because we were never informed that he was not well. Making it worse is the fact that he was such a young, yet talented musician. It would be recalled that the likes of ProKid were trendsetters in this genre of music because they were among those who actually introduced it to the youth of our country and took it to the level it is at today,” Magwaza-Msibi said in a statement.

“One of the important things we will always remember ProKid with is his clean life, dedication and courage to excel. He was a rare breed of musician who never forgot his roots and, more importantly, who never allowed his celebrity status to get better of him as he remained humble all the time.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

