Caster awaits IOC ruling, could celebrate Women’s Day as double Olympic champ

The appeal of Russian Mariya Farnisova to The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against her disqualification in the 2012 Olympic Games 800m and 2011 World Championships has been thrown out.

As a result, CAS has ruled that she should be stripped of her gold medal, meaning that Semenya’s silver will now be upgraded to the highest honour.

Semenya was the runner-up at both the 2011 World Championships and London 2012.

She should now be officially confirmed as a double Olympic and triple world 800 metres champion.

All that remains now is for the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to confirm the changes in the women’s 800m and upgrade the medal places.

CAS last year ruled that Farnisova – then using her maiden surname Savinova – be stripped of her gold medals from the London 2012 Olympic Games and 2011 World Championships after she was found guilty of using performance-enhancing drugs.

Farnisova appealed the decision that disqualified all her competitive results from July 26, 2010, to August 26, 2013, and included a four-year ban from the sport.

A statement by the Athletics Integrity Unit has confirmed that CAS has dismissed the appeal and upheld the disqualifications.

She will be banned for four years from August 24, 2015, and will also lose her European title from 2010.

“The athlete has distorted multiple high-level competitions, damaged numerous other athletes and has breached the applicable rules on many occasions using multiple different substances and did so in full knowledge of the circumstances,” CAS said.

– African News Agency (ANA)