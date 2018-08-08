Mob justice murder suspects in the dock

Police believe the murders were the result of mob justice carried out by the community on Saturday, August 4 in Rocklands, Mangaung.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Ikobeng Hlubi said a crowd of people had surrounded the two murder victims in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The two men, aged 19 and 26, had been beaten and had tyres next to them.

“No one at the scene could share any information with the police as to what happened to the deceased, they alleged that it was the community who had committed such an act,” he said.

Investigations led to the arrests of three suspects, including a 76-year-old man. “On the same day a few hours later in the same area of Kagisanong in JB Mafora location, police were called to another inhuman crime scene, whereby two young alleged community terrorists were also attacked and burnt to death by the community.”

Hlubi said no arrests had been made in that case, and urged witnesses to contact their nearest police station.

– African News Agency (ANA)