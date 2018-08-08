Two KZN Sharks Board employees found dead

The bodies of two KwaZulu-Natal Sharks Board employees were recovered off Newark Beach at Richard’s Bay and one person is still missing after their boat capsized on Wednesday, the City of Umhlathuze said.

Mdu Ncalane, City of uMhlathuze spokesperson, said initially five employees were reported missing. “Two were found dead, the other two were sent to a hospital and one is still missing”.

The employees, who were responsible for removing and placing safety gear including shark safety nets, were on board a sharks board vessel when it capsized.

Ncalane said the search for the missing employee had been called off due to high tides.

Last month the sharks board removed shark nets at all beaches in KwaZulu-Natal following a strike by workers over a wage dispute.

– African News Agency (ANA)