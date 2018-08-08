KZN cops rescue hijacked couple and their three-year-old, three suspects arrested

Police have rescued a couple and their three-year-old child after they were hijacked while travelling in their VW Polo in Geluksburg, a village in KwaZulu-Natal.

Spokesperson Thembeka Mbele on Wednesday said: “The suspects allegedly put the victims into their vehicle and drove with them in a convoy. The couple managed to contact police”.

She said when police intercepted the hijackers a shootout ensued. “One suspect was injured and taken to hospital under police guard. None of the police officers were injured during the shootout.”

Police have recovered a firearm, which will be subjected to ballistic testing to ascertain whether it has been used in any other crimes.

All the arrested suspects will appear in the Bergville Magistrates soon.

– African News Agency (ANA)