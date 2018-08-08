Man gets life for raping aunt

The Newcastle Regional Court on Tuesday sentenced a 27-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping his aunt in 2015.

The victim, who raised the accused from a young age, had chased him out of her home as she would not condone his criminal activities.

Colonel Thembeka Mbele said in September 2015, the accused accosted his aunt while she was sleeping at her home in Mathukuza area, Newcastle.

“He repeatedly raped her, stabbed her multiple times, strangled her and robbed her of cash before fleeing. The victim was taken to hospital in a critical condition,” said Mbele.

A case of rape and attempted murder was opened.

Mbele said the accused left the province after the incident, but was arrested in 2017 and held at Boksburg prison..

He’s also been linked to a murder case that he allegedly committed in the Fernie area in Mpumalanga.

He has been sentenced to life imprisonment for rape, ten years for attempted murder and a year for theft.

His murder trial is continuing in Mpumalanga.

– African News Agency (ANA)