South Africa 8.8.2018 10:13 am

Pretoria East learners scale fences during surprise drug bust

Stephen Selaluke
Mamelodi East police and Tshwane metro police searching the learners at Rephafogile Secondary School in Mamelodi East.

Complaints of drugs at the school prompted a surprise visit from police.

Mamelodi East learners were spotted jumping over fences to dodge a surprise visit by police to their school this week, Pretoria East Rekord reports.

Mamelodi East police and the Tshwane metro K9 unit made an unannounced visit to Rephafogile Secondary School on Monday morning.

This followED complaints about a drug problem at the school, according to police spokesperson Captain Michael Mbewe.

“Police, the department of social development and Tshwane metro police will be looking for dangerous weapons and drugs at schools until the schools are crime-free zones,” said Mbewe.

“Fortunately, no one was found in possession of dangerous weapons, but drugs were found on the school premises.”

Mbewe said police would continue with these surprise operations until the school was clean.

“We spoke to learners about the dangers of weapons such as knives, which are not allowed on school premises, or even to carry around at home, as they could cause serious harm,” said Mbewe.

“We also told the learners about substance abuse and gangsterism, and how it could destroy their future.”

The police and Tshwane metro searched learners as well as their school bags.

Learners were asked to report a crime to 08600-10111.

