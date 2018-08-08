Police officer in court for ‘smuggling’ dagga into prison

A 47-year-old police officer is on Wednesday expected to appear in the Polokwane magistrate’s court for attempting to smuggle dagga into a prison.

Police spokesman Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the warrant officer arrived at Polokwane Correctional Centre on Wednesday to fetch a group of prisoners and take them to court.

“A correctional official on duty caught him attempting to smuggle dagga for an inmate in the centre,” said Ngoepe.

“The police were informed and the suspect was then arrested. Two packages of dagga weighing 143.99 g were confiscated from the police officer.”

The warrant officer is a court orderly stationed at Mankweng police.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.