South Africa 8.8.2018 09:04 am

Police officer in court for ‘smuggling’ dagga into prison

ANA

The officer was allegedly caught attempting to smuggle dagga for an inmate at Polokwane Correctional Centre.

A 47-year-old police officer is on Wednesday expected to appear in the Polokwane magistrate’s court for attempting to smuggle dagga into a prison.

Police spokesman Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the warrant officer arrived at Polokwane Correctional Centre on Wednesday to fetch a group of prisoners and take them to court.

“A correctional official on duty caught him attempting to smuggle dagga for an inmate in the centre,” said Ngoepe.

“The police were informed and the suspect was then arrested. Two packages of dagga weighing 143.99 g were confiscated from the police officer.”

The warrant officer is a court orderly stationed at Mankweng police.

