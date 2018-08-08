 
South Africa 8.8.2018 09:07 am

Rock for a cause at Rumours Rock City

Sonwabile Antonie
Help the animals and donate to Roodepoort SPCA by attending the Rock for the Paws event this weekend.

Do your bit to help the SPCA by attending the Rocking for the Paws event.

Rumours Rock City will host the Rocking for the Paws event in aid of Roodepoort SPCA, which has been struggling to raise funds this year, reports Randburg Sun.

The charity event will take place on 11 August and, for a cover charge of R60, attendees will be treated to more than 10 bands from 2pm.

ALSO READ: SPCA confronts Sandton legal eagle over dumping dead dog

The annual event has been taking place for the past five years and helps to highlight the plight of the Roodepoort SPCA, which services a large area on little resources.

The organisation has been struggling to care for more than 250 dogs and 150 cats on a monthly basis. These are animals in their care because they have been abandoned, dumped, not claimed by their owners or confiscated.

The organisation’s manager and senior inspector, Mandy Cattanach, said they had more than 30 confiscated dogs in their care.

“These dogs need special love, food and care. They will be in our care for many, many more months,” added Cattanach.

The community is encouraged to bring a bag of dog or cat food to the event and be given a free shooter. Some of the bands slated to perform include No Regret, Burning Blue, The Vast Oddity and Up Your Sleeve.

For more details contact Nicole Manners, fundraiser at the Roodepoort SPCA on 083 458 7704.

